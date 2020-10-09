Democratic senator: Barrett hearing a 'hypocritical rush'

[NFA] Fears of contracting the novel coronavirus have pushed Americans to cast over ten million early votes in the 2020 election, and Republicans and Democrats are locked in a battle over those ballots. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein opened her questioning of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett by quoting the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's clear assertion that women had a constitutional right to abortion.
President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday for the first time since he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, much to the delight of his supporters, who dismissed concerns over the virus.
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in during Monday's opening confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee and she told senators she was humbled to be considered to fill the seat left by the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation that George Floyd's death was 'very, very personal' for her family, noting that she has two black children.
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing declined to say whether she believes a landmark ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide was properly decided.
During Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Republican Senator Ben Sasse delivered what he called an "eighth-grade" lesson on the difference between civics..