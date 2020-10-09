Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Democratic senator: Barrett hearing a 'hypocritical rush'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Democratic senator: Barrett hearing a 'hypocritical rush'

Democratic senator: Barrett hearing a 'hypocritical rush'

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse on Monday castigated Republican lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee for pressing ahead with a confirmation hearing for a new Supreme Court justice.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Mitt Romney reprimands Trump, Democrats for 'vile' and 'hate-filled' politics

 Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee for president, directly criticized President Donald Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
USATODAY.com
Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots [Video]

Amid record early votes, a battle over ballots

[NFA] Fears of contracting the novel coronavirus have pushed Americans to cast over ten million early votes in the 2020 election, and Republicans and Democrats are locked in a battle over those ballots. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

Barrett sidesteps questions on abortion ruling

 Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is declining to say whether she thinks Roe v. Wade should be struck down. Barrett sidestepped questions about the..
USATODAY.com
Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided [Video]

Barrett won't say whether Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein opened her questioning of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett by quoting the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's clear assertion that women had a constitutional right to abortion.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:46Published

Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon Whitehouse United States Senator from Rhode Island


Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump supporters embrace campaign trail return [Video]

Trump supporters embrace campaign trail return

President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday for the first time since he announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, much to the delight of his supporters, who dismissed concerns over the virus.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:04Published

California election officials clash with GOP over unofficial ballot boxes

 A battle is brewing in California over unofficial ballot boxes set up by the Republican Party. These boxes have been seen in at least three counties, including..
CBS News

Rhode Island Rhode Island State in the northeastern United States

How Rhode Island Reopened Schools

 The country’s smallest state deployed the National Guard to get its students back in classrooms.
NYTimes.com

United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary standing committee of the United States Senate

Live updates: Barrett faces questions on Day 2 of Senate hearings

 The Senate Judiciary Committee is getting its first opportunity to pose questions to the Supreme Court nominee.
CBS News

Lawmakers lay out arguments for and against Trump's Supreme Court nominee

 Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee delivered their opening arguments Monday as the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began. CBS News..
CBS News
Barrett on RBG: 'No one will ever take her place' [Video]

Barrett on RBG: 'No one will ever take her place'

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in during Monday's opening confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee and she told senators she was humbled to be considered to fill the seat left by the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published
'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins [Video]

'Long, contentious week' of Barrett hearing begins

[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:41Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Pro, Anti-Barrett protesters at Supreme Court

 Pro and Anti-Amy Coney Barrett protesters gather before the Supreme Court Tuesday to have their voices heard on her nomination. (Oct. 13)
 
USATODAY.com
Barrett 'wept' with daughter over Floyd's death [Video]

Barrett 'wept' with daughter over Floyd's death

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation that George Floyd's death was 'very, very personal' for her family, noting that she has two black children.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:42Published

Amy Coney Barrett introduces family during hearing

 Prompted by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett introduced her family on the second day of hearings on Capitol Hill. Her husband,..
USATODAY.com

'We wept together': Amy Coney Barrett says George Floyd video was personal for family

 Supreme Court nominee Coney Barrett - who has two adopted children from Haiti - said George Floyd's death was "very personal" to her family.
USATODAY.com
Barrett declines to comment on gay marriage ruling [Video]

Barrett declines to comment on gay marriage ruling

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing declined to say whether she believes a landmark ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide was properly decided.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Democratic Senator Calls Barrett Confirmation Hearing an ‘Irresponsible Botch’ After COVID-Positive GOP Colleague Appears in Person

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse blasted Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing...
The Wrap - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing [Video]

Harris slams 'reckless' in-person Barrett hearing

Senator Kamala Harris, a Judiciary committee member and the vice presidential nominee on the Democratic ticket challenging Trump in the Nov. 3 election, said on Monday that Amy Coney Barrett's U.S...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:22Published
Sen. Sasse gives 'eighth grade civics' lesson [Video]

Sen. Sasse gives 'eighth grade civics' lesson

During Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Republican Senator Ben Sasse delivered what he called an "eighth-grade" lesson on the difference between civics..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published
Blumenthal: Republicans want a judge who will overturn Obamacare [Video]

Blumenthal: Republicans want a judge who will overturn Obamacare

Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers hoped Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett would rule to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published