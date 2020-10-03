Senator who tested positive for COVID-19 attends hearing
Republican Senator Mike Lee, who had tested positive this month for COVID-19, attended Amy Coney Barrett's hearing in person on Monday and arrived wearing a light-blue surgical mask, though he took it off when he gave his opening statement.
Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two Senate Judiciary Committee members tested positive for COVID-19. GOP Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee said Friday they had tested positive for the virus after President Trump announced his diagnosis.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the UK will be divided into "medium", "high" and "very high" Covid alert areas in an attempt to curb the rising infection rate.
The system will include the current national measures as well as the possibility of new restrictions introduced into high-risk areas.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for Parliament where he is expected to announce plans for a new three-tier system for localised Covid restrictions.
Appearing virtually for the confirmation hearing of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, on Monday criticized the confirmation process of Amy Coney Barrett going ahead so close to the election.