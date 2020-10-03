Global  
 

Senator who tested positive for COVID-19 attends hearing

Republican Senator Mike Lee, who had tested positive this month for COVID-19, attended Amy Coney Barrett's hearing in person on Monday and arrived wearing a light-blue surgical mask, though he took it off when he gave his opening statement.


Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two Senate Judiciary Committee members tested positive for COVID-19. GOP Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee said Friday they had tested positive for the virus after President Trump announced his diagnosis.

Sen. Ron Johnson becomes latest member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19

 Ron Johnson was the third GOP senator to announce a positive COVID-19 test since Friday. Others were Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Coronavirus: Senator who hugged White House guests has Covid-19

 Senator Mike Lee, who later tested positive for Covid-19, seen hugging other attendees at a White House event.
PM announces three-tier Covid alert system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the UK will be divided into "medium", "high" and "very high" Covid alert areas in an attempt to curb the rising infection rate. The system will include the current national measures as well as the possibility of new restrictions introduced into high-risk areas. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Covid: Liverpool at 'very high' level in new tier system

 The city's pubs and betting shops will close on Wednesday as part of a three-tier system in England.
Tamil Nadu COVID recoveries touch six-lakh mark, active cases at 44,095

 One-fifth of Chennai's population has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection.
PM leaves Downing St for Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for Parliament where he is expected to announce plans for a new three-tier system for localised Covid restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Democratic senator: Barrett hearing a 'hypocritical rush'

Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse on Monday castigated Republican lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee for pressing ahead with a confirmation hearing for a new Supreme Court justice.

REPLAY - US Supreme Court hearing: Republican Senator Graham makes opening statement

Senator Feinstein's opening statement at Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing

 In her opening statement at Monday's confirmation hearing, Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, accused Republicans of..
Western Michigan, a longtime GOP stronghold, now a battleground

 Joe Biden is ahead in Michigan 52 to 46%, a new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows.
Leahy criticizes timing of Barrett's confirmation process

Appearing virtually for the confirmation hearing of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, on Monday criticized the confirmation process of Amy Coney Barrett going ahead so close to the election.

Senator Graham's opening statement at Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing

 In his opening statement at Monday's confirmation hearing, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Judge Amy Coney Barrett is highly qualified..
US Supreme Court hearing: Who is Amy Coney Barrett?

Jaime Harrison Blasts Lindsey Graham at Forum for Not Getting a Covid Test: He Should Be ‘Taking This Seriously’

"Just this past week, Senator Graham was in a hearing room with two people who have tested positive...
