Senator who tested positive for COVID-19 attends hearing

PM announces three-tier Covid alert system



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the UK will be divided into "medium", "high" and "very high" Covid alert areas in an attempt to curb the rising infection rate. The system will include the current national measures as well as the possibility of new restrictions introduced into high-risk areas. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 02:32 Published now