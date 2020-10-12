Global  
 

German slackliner balances on 1,500-foot-high line in US without any safety gear

German slackliner, Friedi Kuehne, balances on a 1,500-foot-high line above Yosemite Valley, California.

Footage filmed on October 9 shows the adrenaline junkie carefully edge his way across the line attached to rocks either side of the valley.




