German slackliner balances on 1,500-foot-high line in US without any safety gear
German slackliner, Friedi Kuehne, balances on a 1,500-foot-high line above Yosemite Valley, California.
Footage filmed on October 9 shows the adrenaline junkie carefully edge his way across the line attached to rocks either side of the valley.