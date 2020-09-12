Global  
 

Trump ad quotes me 'out of context': Fauci

[NFA] Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context.

