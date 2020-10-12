Global
Facebook Bans Holocaust Denial Content
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Facebook Bans Holocaust Denial Content
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:28s - Published
3 minutes ago
Facebook Bans Holocaust Denial Content
Facebook bans Holocaust denial content
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Facebook has announced it will remove all content on its...
The Verge - Published
1 hour ago
Also reported by •
Business Insider
•
TechCrunch
•
Belfast Telegraph
•
Jerusalem Post
•
Chicago S-T
•
engadget
Alert: Facebook bans Holocaust denial, will direct people who search for information on platform to authoritative sources
NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook bans Holocaust denial, will direct people who search for information on...
SeattlePI.com - Published
2 hours ago
Also reported by •
Chicago S-T
