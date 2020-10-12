Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook Bans Holocaust Denial Content

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Facebook Bans Holocaust Denial Content
Facebook Bans Holocaust Denial Content

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Facebook bans Holocaust denial content

Facebook bans Holocaust denial content Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Facebook has announced it will remove all content on its...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderTechCrunchBelfast TelegraphJerusalem PostChicago S-Tengadget


Alert: Facebook bans Holocaust denial, will direct people who search for information on platform to authoritative sources

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook bans Holocaust denial, will direct people who search for information on...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Chicago S-T



Tweets about this