S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ATVI

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Activision Blizzard, is now the #40 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.