[NFA] Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context.

Trump ad quotes me 'out of context': Fauci

Senate Judiciary chair Lindsey Graham announced late Saturday that confirmation hearings would begin on October 12.

A Lincoln Project co-founder on nominating Palin as vice president in 2008: "It was a mistake and we're paying some of the price for that, for sure."

From Sarah Palin to the Freedom Caucus, the Republican strategists explain how their party became unrecognizable to them—and whether they would have supported..

President Trump returns to the campaign trail 11 days after testing positive for COVID-19, though questions remain about his health. Meanwhile, the Trump..

Fauci says Trump campaign ad is misleading [NFA] Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context. Matthew Larotonda reports.

A new Trump campaign ad takes out of context Anthony S. Fauci's comments about the workload of the...

Dr. Anthony Fauci is firing back at the Trump Administration after the premiere of their brand new...

Fauci said Sunday that a new Trump campaign ad takes his comments "out of context" and were used...