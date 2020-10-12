Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron & the Lakers winning the 2019-20 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:09s
The Los Angeles Lakers handled business in Game 6, cruising to a 106-93 win in a game that was never in doubt.

It’s the Lakers 17th NBA title and LeBron’s 4th.

LeBron James finished the game with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists on his way to winning his 4th Finals MVP.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon have to say about LeBron winning his 4th NBA Finals.


