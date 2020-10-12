Witness the super-fast sticky rice wrapping of this Vietnamese woman

This speedy woman from the district of Hoàn Kiếm in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, can wrap sticky rice at an impressive rate with her super-fast skills.

The cool clip, filmed on October 12, shows the woman, who is known to leave customers in awe, mould and wrap sticky rice leaves within seconds.

According to local sources, every day from 6:00 am to 9:00 am, hundreds of customers line up to buy sticky rice from this woman.

"Within seconds there were dozens of menu requests, but this woman could still remember them," said the filmer.