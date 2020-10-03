Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers after NBA Championship victory

Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship



Fans crowded into the streets outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles onSunday night, after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 onSunday night to win the NBA Finals in six games. Anthony Davis had 19 pointsand 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who dealt with the enormous anguish thatfollowed the death of the iconic former Lakers star Kobe Bryant in January andall the challenges that came with leaving home for three months to play atWalt Disney World in Florida, in a bubble designed to keep inhabitants safefrom the coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published now