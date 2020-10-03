Global  
 

Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers after NBA Championship victory

Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers after NBA Championship victory

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa led congratulations for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night after the late sportsman's former team beat Miami Heat to take home the NBA Championship title


Lakers knew they 'had to win NBA title for Kobe' - Morris [Video]

The Los Angeles Lakers dedicate their NBA Finals victory to the late Kobe Bryant

Fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship [Video]

Fans crowded into the streets outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles onSunday night, after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 onSunday night to win the NBA Finals in six games. Anthony Davis had 19 pointsand 15 rebounds for the Lakers, who dealt with the enormous anguish thatfollowed the death of the iconic former Lakers star Kobe Bryant in January andall the challenges that came with leaving home for three months to play atWalt Disney World in Florida, in a bubble designed to keep inhabitants safefrom the coronavirus.

Rihanna Celebrates Lakers Title, Dr. Dre Sticks it to Rick Ross

 Rihanna isn't rocking with anyone who is NOT on the Lakers wagon ... but for those who are, she's got a tune for ya. RiRi and her crew belted out "We Are the..
Vanessa Bryant on Lakers title: "Wish Kobe and Gigi were here"

 "Wish Kobe and Gianna were here to see this," she wrote.
Los Angeles Lakers clinch historic NBA finals title, LeBron James takes home MVP award

 LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions after beating the Miami Heat, 106-93 in a six-game finals series. It's James' fourth NBA title, and his..
LA Lakers crush Miami Heat to capture 17th NBA title [Video]

Los Angeles Lakers Win NBA Title [Video]

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6.

Vanessa Bryant Congratulates L.A. Lakers After NBA Finals 2020 Win

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating the Los Angeles Lakers on their big win! The 38-year-old widow of Kobe...
'We hope we made you proud' - James pays tribute to Bryant family as Lakers extend NBA Finals lead

LeBron James says he hopes the Los Angeles Lakers made the Bryant family "proud" after they doubled...
Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Gianna and Kobe Bryant After Lakers Win NBA Championship

Vanessa Bryant is sending love to her Lakers family after their win at the 2020 NBA Finals. On...
Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron & the Lakers winning the 2019-20 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED [Video]

The Los Angeles Lakers handled business in Game 6, cruising to a 106-93 win in a game that was never in doubt. It’s the Lakers 17th NBA title and LeBron’s 4th. LeBron James finished the game with..

Nick Wright on Lakers 17th NBA Title — 'This is what LeBron James does' | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers 17th NBA Title & the 4th for LeBron James. Nick is unsurprised as he expected this the whole time given LeBron's history coupled with his stamina,..

Respect LeBron James, for He Is the GOAT: Unchecked [Video]

LeBron James won another NBA championship and Finals MVP, his fourth of each, with his third different team, and in year 17. The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals..

