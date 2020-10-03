Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senate Panel Begins Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing For Judge Amy Coney Barett

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 04:02s - Published
Senate Panel Begins Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing For Judge Amy Coney Barett

Senate Panel Begins Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing For Judge Amy Coney Barett

Natalie Brand reports day one of the hearing has Senators giving their opening statements.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Cruz 'confident' Barrett will be confirmed to court by Election Day, expects 'political circus' from Democrats

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz said Senate Democrats “will do everything they can” to turn the...
FOXNews.com - Published

How The Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings For Amy Coney Barrett Will Work

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham kicks off four days of hearings on Monday. The...
NPR - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxDenver PostCBS News


Duckworth warns Amy Coney Barrett confirmation could put IVF procedures at 'high risk'

Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth urged her Republican colleagues to reconsider their support for...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •UpworthyCBS News



Tweets about this

DeltaDNews

Delta Digital News Judge Amy Coney Barrett is set to give a glimpse of her judicial philosophy as her Supreme Court confirmation heari… https://t.co/zmfOUgZaHv 30 minutes ago

OPB

OPB RT @OPBmorning: Senate confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court begin today. Live coverage begins @ 6 on @OPB… 2 hours ago

HappyProgressiv

Proud2Resist! Live updates: Senate panel begins confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee https://t.co/kIdL2hnefo 3 hours ago

WNYC

WNYC 🎙 The Senate Judiciary Committee begins hearings today on President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.… https://t.co/peFKhQhL2U 4 hours ago

OPBmorning

Geoff Norcross OPB Senate confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court begin today. Live coverage begins @ 6… https://t.co/3GeL73ZiMr 4 hours ago

wusfschreiner

Mark Schreiner RT @wusf: The Senate Judiciary Committee begins confirmation hearings on Monday for Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's pick to replace Ju… 18 hours ago

wusf

WUSF The Senate Judiciary Committee begins confirmation hearings on Monday for Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's pick… https://t.co/wd5JgOuQMH 22 hours ago

sd_cez

SD Cez RT @KPBSnews: Judge Amy Coney Barrett is set to give a glimpse of her judicial philosophy as her Supreme Court confirmation hearing begins… 23 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-Positive Senator Speaks Without Mask [Video]

COVID-Positive Senator Speaks Without Mask

10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) speaks without a mask at the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:47Published
US Supreme Court hearing: Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing underway [Video]

US Supreme Court hearing: Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing underway

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 04:16Published
Payal Tadvi suicide case: Mother demands justice after SC allows 3 accused to pursue course [Video]

Payal Tadvi suicide case: Mother demands justice after SC allows 3 accused to pursue course

26-year old doctor Payal Tadvi ended her life in May 2019 after alleged caste based discrimination by her senior colleagues in BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai. On October 08, the apex court gave permission..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published