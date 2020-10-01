'Government must step in over proposals'

The UK Government has condemned the radical plans to reform English football’s top flight, with the...



Related videos from verified sources Why are there plans to shut pubs and restaurants in parts of northern England?



Plans to shut pubs and restaurants in larger parts of northern England, tobring down soaring coronavirus rates, have been agreed, according to reports.Labour politicians in the north of England have.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:59 Published 4 days ago Gavin Williamson: Lifetime Skills Guarantee will be backbone of Covid recovery



Gavin Williamson has confirmed the Government will publish a White Paper laterthis year “to take a holistic look at post-16 education and training”.Explaining the proposals, Mr Williamson told MPs:.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago