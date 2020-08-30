Global  
 

Man Found Shot To Death At Sunrise Apartment Complex

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:50s
Man Found Shot To Death At Sunrise Apartment Complex
Brooke Shafer reports the man was found dead in his car.

