Blumenthal: Republicans want a judge who will overturn Obamacare

[NFA] Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context. Matthew Larotonda reports.
Republican Senator Mike Lee, who had tested positive this month for COVID-19, attended Amy Coney Barrett's hearing in person on Monday and arrived wearing a light-blue surgical mask, though he took it off when he gave his opening statement.
Appearing virtually for the confirmation hearing of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, on Monday criticized the confirmation process of Amy Coney Barrett going ahead so close to the election.