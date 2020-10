Related videos from verified sources Cabinet meets following introduction of new Covid alert levels



Members of Cabinet head into the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Officefollowing the introduction of a three-tier lockdown system to curb the rise incoronavirus. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 3 days ago PM: Rising case numbers flashing like dashboard warnings in a passenger jet



Boris Johnson holds a news conference at Downing Street to update the publicon a new three-tier system of Covid restrictions. The Prime Minister warnedthat rising coronavirus cases and hospital.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 4 days ago PM leaves Downing St for Commons



Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street for Parliament where he is expected to announce plans for a new three-tier system for localised Covid restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:26 Published 4 days ago