England and Wales ‘will consider extra restrictions on top of three-tier lockdown’, says Welsh health minister



England and Wales will consider extra coronavirus restrictions on top of the incoming three-tier lockdown, the Welsh health minister has said. Vaughan Gething said the new system alone would not be.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 01:20 Published 2 hours ago

Wales to consider introducing restrictions on people from UK coronavirus hotspots



The Welsh Government is considering imposing quarantine restrictions on peopletravelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high prevalence ofcoronavirus, its health minister says. Vaughan Gething.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago