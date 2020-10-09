Rent Before You Buy

If you are in need of a new place to live.

Appleton Rental Homes can help.

They have a wide array of options from 1 bedroom apartments to single families homes.

If you're worried about credit, they aren't!

We are joined by Natalie Allen from Appleton Rental Homes to talk about the properties available and how to apply.

This is an opportunity to make a home without make a huge mortgage payment.

You can apply for your next home by visiting www.appletonrentalhomes.com.