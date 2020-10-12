Helping Milwaukee Residents with Energy and Weatherization Issues

The Milwaukee county Energy Assistance Program provides a one-time payment to help Milwaukee county Residents save on the heating and electric utilities.

Once a resident qualifies for Energy Assistance, they become eligible for Weatherization services and furnace repair or replacement services via the Weatherization agencies.

We are joined by Cleopatra Echols Program Coordinator and Energy Assistance & Weatherization Manager Carlos Rivera about how Wisconsinites can apply and utilize this program.

Go online to Keepwarmmke.org – to schedule and appointment or to apply online with no wait Or call 414-270-4MKE to schedule