Statue Of Mother Cabrini Unveiled In Lower Manhattan

Andrew Cuomo was on hand to unveil a statue of Mother Cabrini in Lower Manhattan.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will mark Columbus Day by dedicating a statue of the Italian-American saint Mother...

Jonas RT @TabletNewspaper : The state-funded statue comes after last year’s snub by the She Built NYC campaign to erect more statues honoring his… 59 minutes ago

1010 WINS #BREAKING : Mother Cabrini statue unveiled by Cuomo as part of Columbus Day festivities in Manhattan… https://t.co/WXYhHEfrB3 30 minutes ago

Todd Fine 🐝 RT @Sen_Gounardes : Great news: the Mother Cabrini statue will be unveiled today. I was a strong advocate for getting it built, & it's a fit… 22 minutes ago

Peter Haskell Mother Cabrini statue unveiled in Battery Park City, in view of the Statue of Liberty. Gov Cuomo does the honors,… https://t.co/Nxlc3DqlxY 18 minutes ago

Chris Savini RT @1010WINS : #BREAKING : Mother Cabrini statue unveiled by Cuomo as part of Columbus Day festivities in Manhattan https://t.co/mT5NDIz6af h… 12 minutes ago

WCBS Newsradio 880 RT @peterhaskell880 : Mother Cabrini statue unveiled in Battery Park City, in view of the Statue of Liberty. Gov Cuomo does the honors, tal… 4 minutes ago