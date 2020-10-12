Global  
 

Minnesotans Observe Indigenous Peoples Day

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Across the country, 15 states and hundreds of cities are observing Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day (0:28).WCCO 4 News at Noon – Oct.

12, 2020


