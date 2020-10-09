|
|
|
Chiefs fall to Raiders
Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Chiefs fall to Raiders
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The Chiefs and Raiders have met since the AFL formed in 1960, but the rivalry has been one-sided in...
CBS Sports - Published
|
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Sunday's Raiders vs. Chiefs game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports - Published
|
How to watch Chiefs vs. Raiders football game
CBS Sports - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|