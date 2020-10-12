Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 minutes ago

Eric Holcomb’s administration is holding off on releasing a report with recommendations on teacher salaries until after the Nov.

Report on Indiana teacher pay on hold until after election

Teacher salaries until (after the november third election.

The next level teacher compeation commission was selected in february 20-19.

This was to examine long-term solutions for increasing educator pay.

Before the pandemic, a 60-page draft report was expected for the summer.

Chairman, michael smith, says it would (not be fair to release the report that has (more than 40 suggestions because of the state's fragile economic situation.

