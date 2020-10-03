|
|
|
Apple's new 'iPhone 12' has a 5G problem
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:42s - Published
Apple's new 'iPhone 12' has a 5G problem
5G will finally get its U.S. closeup with the expected debut of Apple Inc's next iPhone on Tuesday.
But the blazing speeds promised will not materialize for most Americans.
Conway G.
Gittens has more.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
What to expect from Apple’s iPhone 12 event
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Apple’s next fall event kicks off tomorrow at 1PM ET, when the company is widely expected to reveal its..
The Verge
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Apple is getting ready to launch the new-generation iPhone models, with people close to the matter...
Softpedia - Published
|
Apple this morning announced a second 2020 event, which is set to take place on Tuesday, October 13...
MacRumours.com - Published
Also reported by •The Next Web •The Verge •AppleInsider •Upworthy
|
Apple has finally confirmed that the new iPhone 12 generation would be announced this month, just as...
Softpedia - Published
Also reported by •AppleInsider •Upworthy
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|