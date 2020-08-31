|
|
|
Bayern sign Sarr and Choupo-Moting
Bayern sign Sarr and Choupo-Moting
VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE OF BAYERN MUNICH INTRODUCING NEW PLAYERS: DEFENDER BOUNA SARR AND STRIKER ERIC MAXIM CHOUPA-MOTIN RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (OCTOBER 12, 2020)
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Suarez: I cried for days at Barca treatment
Luis Suarez has revealed that he spent days at home crying at how Barcelona treated him in the period before his exit from the club. Following Barca's 8-2 exit..
WorldNews
Douglas Costa returns to Bayern Munich
Brazilian winger Douglas Costa rejoins on loan from Juventus, while Bayern Munich also seal Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting signing
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:59Published
Football rumours from the media
Ismaila Sarr, Luis Suarez and Danny Welbeck are the latest players to be onthe move according to media reports, we take a look at the latest footballgossip.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42Published
Ferry Svan saws and chops his way to Timbersports title
SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (SEPTEMBER 20, 2020) (SMARAGD - ACCESS ALL) 1. VARIOUS OF WINNER FERRY SVAN (BLUE AND YELLOW SHIRT) IN ACTION 2. VARIOUS OF SECOND PLACED ARMIN KUGLER (RED SHIRT) 3. THIRD
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:48Published
|
Tweets about this
|