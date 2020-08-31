Global  
 

Bayern sign Sarr and Choupo-Moting

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:10s - Published
VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE OF BAYERN MUNICH INTRODUCING NEW PLAYERS: DEFENDER BOUNA SARR AND STRIKER ERIC MAXIM CHOUPA-MOTIN RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (OCTOBER 12, 2020)


FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

Ismaïla Sarr Senegalese footballer

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Cameroonian association football player


Bouna Sarr Bouna Sarr French footballer


Munich Munich Capital and most populous city of Bavaria, Germany

