Hometown Heroes: Jennifer & Charlie Pope Tackle Hydrocephalus by Saying "No More B.S."

September was Hydrocephalus Awareness Month.

It's a condition that affects over 1 million Americans, including infants and small children, like Charlie Pope.

With the support of the LA Kings and fundraising efforts of Charlie's mom Jennifer, this condition has been brought to the forefront.

The goal: "No More B.S." Chris Hayre has the story