The Sami Cone Show: How To Make Te Most of Amazon Prime Day
On this segment, Sami shares her tips on how to get the most out of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day.
The Sami Cone Show: What is Medical Sharing?We start today's show by examining different health care coverage options, including how to save money, even if you're not currently insured.
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2020Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year. The annual two day sale features a selection of great spotlight deals across Amazon, which run for either 24 hours or 48..
The Sami Cone Show: Using Math To Dress For Your Shape?On this las segment, Sami talks to a good friend and fashion expert who’s using math to help you dress for your shape.