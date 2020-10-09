Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Quarantine With Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up about what quarantine has been like with their 1 1/2-year-old son, Archie, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep the royals at home in Santa Barbara, California.

“We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything,” Harry said during a virtual conversation with Pakistani activist and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai on Sunday to celebrate the International Day of the Girl.

“In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow,” the duchess told Yousafzai, who hosted the intimate chat through her Malala Fund for girls’ education.