Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Quarantine With Archie

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Quarantine With Archie

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Quarantine With Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up about what quarantine has been like with their 1 1/2-year-old son, Archie, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep the royals at home in Santa Barbara, California.

“We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything,” Harry said during a virtual conversation with Pakistani activist and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai on Sunday to celebrate the International Day of the Girl.

“In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow,” the duchess told Yousafzai, who hosted the intimate chat through her Malala Fund for girls’ education.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Aw! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Gush Over Son Archie’s Major Milestone

They grow up so fast! Proud parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently revealed that their...
OK! Magazine - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share Archie's 'special moments' during lockdown

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share Archie's 'special moments' during lockdown Meghan Markle and Prince Harry felt "fortunate" to see their son Archie take his first steps amid the...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Receive Apology for "Intrusive" Photos Taken of Son Archie

Don't mess with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's privacy. On Friday, Oct. 9, E! News confirmed that...
E! Online - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan witnessed son Archie's first steps during lockdown [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan witnessed son Archie's first steps during lockdown

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, witnessed their son Archie's "first steps, first run and first fall" during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Meghan Markle Discusses The Time She Was ‘Not Ok’ [Video]

Meghan Markle Discusses The Time She Was ‘Not Ok’

Meghan Markle spoke candidly about that time she was “not ok” and why that was important. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:53Published
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Give an Update on Archie’s Quarantine Milestones! [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Give an Update on Archie’s Quarantine Milestones!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not talk about Archie much, but they did give an update to Nobel Prize winner Malala. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:50Published