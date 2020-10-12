MIdmorning With Aundrea - October 12, 2020 (Part 4)

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 6 minutes ago

We meet one such soldier who has been given his nation's highest honor for actions taken during a hostage raid.

(Part 4 of 4) The attacks of 9/11 inspired many Americans to enlist in the military.

One of them is sergeant-major patrick payne, who received the medal of honor from president trump.

Here's cbs's david martin with his extraordinary story of courage.

Sergeant major patrick payne was a senior in high school on 9/11.

Martin 123901: did you enlist because of 9-11.

Payne 123903: yeah, it was a call to service because of, because of that day.

Today he received the nation's highest honor for his actions in a daring hostage rescue mission in iraq in 2015.

Payne 124001: as we're flying to the target, the pilot passes that one minute call back and that's when all joking stops and that's when you make that transition from soldier to warrior.

The elite delta force stormed a compound where is was preparing to execute their prisoners.

You can hear the fire fight going on outside as they herd the prisoners out of their cells.

But more were trapped in a second building which was on fire and in danger of collapsing.

Payne ran inside with a pair of bolt cutters to cut the locks.

Martin how many times did you go back in that building?

Payne: i think four or five times sir martin: four or five times - on fire, in danger of collapsing, enemy fire.

Payne: it was our duty to bring those men home.

Nearly 70 hostages who were about to die freed from their cells and flown to freedom.

Payne: they realize they're being liberated and that's when it hit me.

I'm like, what did we just do?

One thing sgt.

Major patrick payne did was bring honor on the 9-11 generation.

Dm, cbs news, the pentagon we'll be right back to wrap