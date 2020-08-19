UK puts Liverpool under strict COVID-19 lockdown
Movement will be restricted and pubs will be closed down in one of the country's biggest cities.
Liverpool announced as 'very high' Covid alert region by Boris JohnsonBoris Johnson announced the closure of pubs and bars across Merseyside as hebattled to gain control over the coronavirus outbreak.
