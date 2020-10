Man Diving From Dock Misses the Mark

Occurred on June 17, 2017 / Terrace Bay, Ontario, Canada Info from Licensor: "I and my buddy were in the sauna and he wanted to dive off the dock to cool off.

I ran ahead of him to record his dive and had my camera light on pointed towards him.

I guess he was blinded by my light and thought I was at the end of the dock.

I was not."