'Use By' and 'Best Before' labels - a new EU plan to cut down on food waste



Have you ever been confused by dates on food? You're not alone. Half of European consumers aren't clear about the precise meaning of the labels like 'Use By' and 'Best Before'; food uneccessarily gets wasted as a result. But the EU's REFRESH project is aiming to stop that.

Duration: 01:21