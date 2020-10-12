Cruiser holds car close to his heart

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 days ago

Thousands of cruisers flock to the Gulf Coast for Cruisin’ each year and nearly every one of them has an interesting story to tell.

- - "there's no shortage of cool and unique cars at cruisin- the coast..

There's - something differnt on every - corner.

- like this 1939 jaguar kit car - owned by jim hodge..

A- mechanic by trade and a musicia- - - - for fun, from ocean springs, wh- bought the kit, still in boxes,- from his cousin - several years ago.- jim hodge, ocean springs cruise- "the wife and i, she was living at the time, we went over and i- looked at it.

It was all in - boxes that were mildewed, - molded and rotten and i said- michael thats just too much - project for me.

We went on home- and i hadn't gotten in the- door good.

And i told my wife i- wish i had bought that car- and she said well go buy it.- call him up so i did and i- looked at that- mess and said oh no what have i- gotten myself into."

That was in 2014.

Before hodge- - - - purchased it from his cousin, i- belonged to a couple in ohio wh- bought it with plans to - assemble it, but never did.

Wit- a little help from someone clos- and hundreds of parts and - pieces, hodge built the car,- - - - turning it into what it was - always meant to be.

- "it's a kit.

Its not an original.

If it was it would be- in a glass- container over at my house with- a security guard on it.

There's- parts on this from all over the- world.

One of my grandson's - cameron helped me some days in- - - - the summer when we put it - together.

We started on the 23r- day of march and we - rolled it out of the shop the - 23rd day of september and - went cruisin' the next week."

Hodge has never missed cruisin- the coast in its 24 year run.

H- says people are always stopping- by during cruisin' , excited to- hear- more about the car, all the - while learning a little about - the - man behind the wheel.

- "it's like me.

It's different.

It's the design.

This was the - corvette of the 30's.

It was th- racing car of choice.

- everybody likes to see it - because it's different and i sa- girls and - - - - babies love it best.

It's a toy- kids and moms say is it alright- if- he touches it and i say get in- it.

Take his picture.

It's a- toy.

It's - made to play with."

Hodge, who says he'll be back a- cruisin again next year, says - his car holds many great- memories with loved ones that - we will cherish forever.- in gulfport ashleigh fortenberr- news 25