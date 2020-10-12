Cruiser holds car close to his heart
Thousands of cruisers flock to the Gulf Coast for Cruisin’ each year and nearly every one of them has an interesting story to tell.
- thousands of cruisers flock to- the gulf coast forf - cruisin' each year and nearly - every one has an interesting- story to tell.
News 25's- ashleigh fortenberry has- more.
- - "there's no shortage of cool and unique cars at cruisin- the coast..
There's - something differnt on every - corner.
- like this 1939 jaguar kit car - owned by jim hodge..
A- mechanic by trade and a musicia- - - - for fun, from ocean springs, wh- bought the kit, still in boxes,- from his cousin - several years ago.- jim hodge, ocean springs cruise- "the wife and i, she was living at the time, we went over and i- looked at it.
It was all in - boxes that were mildewed, - molded and rotten and i said- michael thats just too much - project for me.
We went on home- and i hadn't gotten in the- door good.
And i told my wife i- wish i had bought that car- and she said well go buy it.- call him up so i did and i- looked at that- mess and said oh no what have i- gotten myself into."
That was in 2014.
Before hodge- - - - purchased it from his cousin, i- belonged to a couple in ohio wh- bought it with plans to - assemble it, but never did.
Wit- a little help from someone clos- and hundreds of parts and - pieces, hodge built the car,- - - - turning it into what it was - always meant to be.
- "it's a kit.
Its not an original.
If it was it would be- in a glass- container over at my house with- a security guard on it.
There's- parts on this from all over the- world.
One of my grandson's - cameron helped me some days in- - - - the summer when we put it - together.
We started on the 23r- day of march and we - rolled it out of the shop the - 23rd day of september and - went cruisin' the next week."
Hodge has never missed cruisin- the coast in its 24 year run.
H- says people are always stopping- by during cruisin' , excited to- hear- more about the car, all the - while learning a little about - the - man behind the wheel.
- "it's like me.
It's different.
It's the design.
This was the - corvette of the 30's.
It was th- racing car of choice.
- everybody likes to see it - because it's different and i sa- girls and - - - - babies love it best.
It's a toy- kids and moms say is it alright- if- he touches it and i say get in- it.
Take his picture.
It's a- toy.
It's - made to play with."
Hodge, who says he'll be back a- cruisin again next year, says - his car holds many great- memories with loved ones that - we will cherish forever.- in gulfport ashleigh fortenberr- news 25