Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In A Furious Storm Of Tweets, Trump Calls American Protesters 'Animals'

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:36s - Published
In A Furious Storm Of Tweets, Trump Calls American Protesters 'Animals'

In A Furious Storm Of Tweets, Trump Calls American Protesters 'Animals'

President Donald Trump let fly against demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday evening, who were protesting against the perceived racism of Columbus Day.

Crowds dispersed on Sunday evening after police designated the gathering as a riot and appeared to make several arrests.

According to Business Insider, Trump doubled down on his 'law and order' campaign rhetoric Monday morning.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

psychesq

psychesq President Trump must be furious. I expect a storm of rebuttal tweets. 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Michigan Lt. Governor calls Trump 'a threat to the safety of every American' [Video]

Michigan Lt. Governor calls Trump 'a threat to the safety of every American'

Michigan Lt. Governor calls Trump 'a threat to the safety of every American'

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 08:25Published
Who Won The VP Debate? [Video]

Who Won The VP Debate?

On Wednesday, the Vice Presidential Candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debated. Who won the debate depends on which political party you belong to. Mike Pence insisted that despite 210,000 American..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital call for prayers as President is being treated [Video]

COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital call for prayers as President is being treated

A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:59Published