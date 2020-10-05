In A Furious Storm Of Tweets, Trump Calls American Protesters 'Animals'
President Donald Trump let fly against demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday evening, who were protesting against the perceived racism of Columbus Day.
Crowds dispersed on Sunday evening after police designated the gathering as a riot and appeared to make several arrests.
According to Business Insider, Trump doubled down on his 'law and order' campaign rhetoric Monday morning.