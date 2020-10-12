Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First Forecast Weather October 12, 2020 (Tonight)

Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 01:17s - Published
First Forecast Weather October 12, 2020 (Tonight)
Rain this evening clears up overnight.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustinWeather

Justin Berk Good morning it's Monday October 12 First Weather (quick look) Today: Morning Rain, then showers linger the rest… https://t.co/XpQMeaGfee 10 hours ago

605News

Sioux Falls News rt: keloland: A severe thunderstorm watch will remain in effect for areas along and east of I-29 until midnight ton… https://t.co/HEZ9zDDV9j 13 hours ago

devonshiremeads

Devonshire and Meads Your daily weather forecast for London. Overview for Monday 12 October 2020 Brightest in the far east first thing,… https://t.co/eVXeyAhW91 13 hours ago

keloland

KELOLAND News A severe thunderstorm watch will remain in effect for areas along and east of I-29 until midnight tonight. https://t.co/JHJA6GZsnG 19 hours ago

KELOAdamRWx

Adam While storms gradually depart tonight, cooler air takes its place as we go into next week. We're rather chilly by t… https://t.co/SgzXrgxqbK 21 hours ago

kelostormcenter

KELOLAND Weather While storms gradually depart tonight, cooler air takes its place as we go into next week. We're rather chilly by t… https://t.co/nPIxecNceo 21 hours ago

JustinWeather

Justin Berk October 11 Climate Data and Weather Observations Today: Cloudy and humid. Rain on the way today from Delta Balti… https://t.co/h7W8KNvRk4 1 day ago

WeatherJosh

Josh Cingranelli RT @DanCorcoranTV: After some beautiful October weather, @WeatherJosh is tracking some rain in the First Alert forecast. Join us tonight fo… 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

WBZ Morning Forecast For October 12 [Video]

WBZ Morning Forecast For October 12

Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:38Published
More 100s and record heat coming [Video]

More 100s and record heat coming

Summer 2020 won't let up

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:22Published
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For October 12 [Video]

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For October 12

Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:19Published