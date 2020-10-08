NCAA Football: Mississippi State falls to Kentucky

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 minutes ago

Mississippi State went to Lexington this weekend to face the Kentucky Wildcats.

- - let's head to lexington now.

1-- mississippi state at 1-1- kentucky.

- 1.

Second quarter... quarterbac- terry wilson- zeroes in on tight end keaton - upshaw who comes up with- the 12-yard reception.

Wildcats- get on the board first, - 7 - nothing.- 2.

Late in the third quarter...- snap goes 48 yards over - punter max duffy's head,- awarding the bulldogs with a- safety-- their only points of - the game.

Kentucky up 14 -2.- 3.

Fourth quarter... quarerback- k.j.

Costello-- deep- in his own endzone-- throws...- however,- linebacker jordan wright steals- the ball for the pick-six.- wildcats tack on to their lead- 21 - 2.

- kentucky goes on to earn the- "w,"