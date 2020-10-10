NCAA Football: Alabama defeats Ole Miss

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 minutes ago

- - only three weeks into the s-e-c- football season and - there's been no shortage of - upsets and shake ups in the - standings.- reigning national champs l-s-u- dropped out of the top-25 - for the first time since 2017 - after losing to-- at the time -- a - winless missouri team, 45 - 41- saturday.

- the number two ranked crimson - tide almost met a similar fate- during their game against the - then 1-1 rebels this weekend.

- ole miss head coach lane kiffin- took on alabama head coach nick- saban in a battle between forme- colleagues.

- 1.

First quarter... quarterback- matt corral with- a little jump pass to tight end- kenny - yeboah for the 6-yard reception- rebels get the touchdown on - their first drive of the game.- ole miss up 7 - nothing.- 2.

Still the first... alabama's- first offensive possession.

- - - - quaretrback mac jones tosses to- receiver devonta smith... - smith skates by rebels defender- into the endzone.

Tide- ties it up early, 7-7 - 3.

Third quarter... corral- looking comfortable - behind his o-line... yeboah wit- - - - the wide-open catch and he take- off for 68 yards to the house..- all tied up again 28-28.- 4.

Early in the fourth... corra- dumps it off to runningback - - - - snoop conner for the leaping- 1-yard leaping touchdown, - conner's second of the game.- rebels level the score at 42- all.- 5.

Later in the fourth... jones- fakes the pass... there's no- faking- when it comes to runninback - - - - najee harris escaping the rebel- defensive for a 16-yard score.- alabama back on top 49-42.- 6.

Time ticking down in the - fourth... does this guy look- familiar?

He should.

Harris - seals the victory with this - 39-yard trot downfield for the- score.

Harris ties a- program record for touchodwns i- a game with his 5 trips to the- endzone against ole miss.

- tide wins 63-48 and remains - undefeated.