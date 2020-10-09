Global  
 

Gov. Newsom Says State Is Making Progress With COVID-19 Testing, Contact Tracing

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 14:42s - Published
Gavin Newsom and Dr. Mark Ghaly provide update on California's COVID-19 response (10-12-2020)


NYC Has Given Out More Than $150,000 In Fines In COVID Clusters Since Friday [Video]

NYC Has Given Out More Than $150,000 In Fines In COVID Clusters Since Friday

Gov. Cuomo says the state's coronavirus positivity rate has dropped to less than 1%. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:02Published
Restaurants, Houses Of Worship In COVID Red Zone Affected By New Rollbacks [Video]

Restaurants, Houses Of Worship In COVID Red Zone Affected By New Rollbacks

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that 18% of all positive COVID tests in the state this week have been traced back to parts of the city's COVID "red zone." CBS2's Cory James reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published
Health departments fall behind in contact tracing [Video]

Health departments fall behind in contact tracing

Health departments are struggling to keep up with contact tracing as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Wisconsin.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:02Published