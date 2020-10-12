Spreading the word: Maskless thousands jam pack in Tennessee with no COVID precautions for Christian concert
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Spreading the word: Maskless thousands jam pack in Tennessee with no COVID precautions for Christian concert
Thousands of people gathered for a concert hosted by a Christian worship leader Sean Feucht in Nashville, Tennessee Sunday, October 11.
Thousands of people gathered for a concert hosted by a Christian worship leader Sean Feucht in Nashville, Tennessee Sunday, October 11.
The Nashville Public Square Park was packed with the audience with no social distancing or face masks.