Spreading the word: Maskless thousands jam pack in Tennessee with no COVID precautions for Christian concert

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Thousands of people gathered for a concert hosted by a Christian worship leader Sean Feucht in Nashville, Tennessee Sunday, October 11.

The Nashville Public Square Park was packed with the audience with no social distancing or face masks.




