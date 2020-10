Colin Cowherd reacts to Lakers winning NBA Title: 'Nobody has changed the league like LeBron' | THE HERD



LeBron James has led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Title after defeating the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Finals. Colin Cowherd reacts to this win, naming LeBron as the greatest foundational piece in.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:09 Published 4 hours ago

Chris Broussard: LeBron James winning his 4th MVP in 17 years is incredible | UNDISPUTED



The Los Angeles Lakers handled business in Game 6, cruising to a 106-93 win in a game that was never in doubt. It’s the Lakers 17th NBA title and LeBron’s 4th. LeBron James finished the game with.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:57 Published 4 hours ago