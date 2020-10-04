His batting made difference: Washington Sundar lavishes praise on AB de Villiers

Performing with the bat first, RCB set a target of 194/2 with AB de Villiers' not out 73 run-inning.
Later, the bowlers took charge and restricted KKR from getting the total.
Washington Sundar and Chris Morris gave a brilliant performance by picking 2 wickets each.
Sundar over team's win said, "I have been trying to keep simple in the game and that is what is working for me in this season.
I didn't want to try new thing as we were playing in Sharjah and this is an important win for us." He further said, "The wicket slowed down a bit, before the game started we did feel that it might slow down as the game progresses.
The way AB de Villiers batted literally made a difference."
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers lauded the performance of all-rounder Washington Sundar. He said, "His bowling is amazing, he really come a long way since the first day I met him. He is really clear with his game plan; he loves the challenge of bowling with a new ball. He just seems to be very clear with what he is trying to achieve with the ball in hand and that's working for him at the moment."
Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12. Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9. KKR got a moderate start but its middle order collapsed soon after Shubham Gill got out. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik praised AB de Villiers' performance in today's match. He said, "I think the pitch was a little bit slow, the wicket got a little slower. An ideal bat first kind of wicket. I think at various points of time, we had opportunities to create a little bit win rows but we got away with a few shots. The good thing was we bowled good areas but they played some great shots too. AB de Villiers showed why he is a very good player. It is not easy to score 80 runs in 5 over but he made it look much easier than it was."
Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris on October 11 expressed happiness over his stunning performance against Chennai Super Kings. "Big butterflies, fought like my test debut again. Happy to get on the park, any contribution I can do in the team is satisfying for myself,"
Delhi Capitals bowler Harshal Patel on October 10 said that wicket was significantly different than what team played other night, the ball was definitely stopping. "We thought if we can get anything over 165 would be a great total as it was significantly differently wicket than what we played other night the ball was definitely stopping," said Patel for scoring less than 200 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16. Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardena said that every team member is ready rock on field. While talking on changes in the team at a press conference, Jayawardena said, "Everyone understands that everyone is as important as the players who are going out at filed. It makes a healthy rivalry in the group and a healthy competition. We just monitored every one attitude and their focus. Depending on it we might make certain changes, we make rotation so every player is ready to perform at any given time."Mumbai Indians is on 2nd position in the table of IPL.
Royal Challengers Bangalore scripted an easy win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Saturday. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball as his three wicket haul restricted the Royals to a below par total. Devdutt Padikkal scored another half century while skipper Virat Kohli found form as he stayed unbeaten on 72 to see his team through. The second match of the day at Sharjah was another run fest as Delhi Capitals scored 228 runs after batting first. Skipper Shreyas scored an unbeaten 88 but KKR came very close in the chase but Anrich Nortje picked up 3 wickets and bowled a superb 19th over to win the match for his team. Today MI take on SRH at Sharjah while CSK look to turn their campaign around against KXIP in the second match of the day. Hindustan Times' Arnab Sen and Rasesh Mandani review Saturday's clashes and will build up to the two big matches later in the day.Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first of the double header to be played today in the ongoing IPL 2020. The match will take place at 3pm. Levelled at 4 points each, MI and SRH stand at 3rd and 4th position respectively.
