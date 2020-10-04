Hathras case: Victim's family returns to their residence

Hathras case: HC rapped UP govt over hurried cremation, says family’s lawyer



The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the hurried cremation of the Hathras victim, the family’s lawyer said. The family members of the victims and top officials of the Uttar Pradesh government including the DM and SP of Hathras deposed before the court. The DM told the court that the decision to cremate the body in the night was taken due to the law and order considerations. Seema Kushwaha, who is representing the victim’s family, said that the court spoke to each and every member of the victim’s family. She added that the court asked the officials whether they would have meted out the same kind of treatment if the victim was a rich person. A Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped by four mean of upper caste on September 14, 2020. She succumbed to severe assault injuries at a Delhi hospital a fortnight later, which was followed by a hurried cremation at night, without the consent of the parents. Watch the full video for all the details.

