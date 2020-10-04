Hathras case: Victim's family returns to their residence

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s
Family members of Hathras alleged gang-rape victim returned to their residence on night of Oct 12.

They were in Lucknow to appear before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras and later she succumbed to injuries in a Delhi hospital.


