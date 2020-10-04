Hathras case: Victim's family returns to their residence

BJP MP Mohan Mandavi, while addressing a gathering in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon stated that the Congress is fabricating Hathras case and called it 'fake'. He said, "...no oppression took place there (Hathras). Congress leaders are going there-where nothing happened-by fabricating and portraying it as oppression. Why are they not coming to Bastar where incident has occurred with tribals?"
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the hurried cremation of the Hathras victim, the family’s lawyer said. The family members of the victims and top officials of the Uttar Pradesh government including the DM and SP of Hathras deposed before the court. The DM told the court that the decision to cremate the body in the night was taken due to the law and order considerations. Seema Kushwaha, who is representing the victim’s family, said that the court spoke to each and every member of the victim’s family. She added that the court asked the officials whether they would have meted out the same kind of treatment if the victim was a rich person. A Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped by four mean of upper caste on September 14, 2020. She succumbed to severe assault injuries at a Delhi hospital a fortnight later, which was followed by a hurried cremation at night, without the consent of the parents. Watch the full video for all the details.
Lawyer of Hathras victim's family Seema Kushwaha informed that the family has demanded security until case completely concludes. "The victim's family has demanded that reports of CBI be kept confidential. We had also prayed that the case be transferred out of UP. The third demand is that the family be provided security until the case completely concludes," said Seema Kushwaha. "The Court will give a decision. The next date of hearing is 2nd November, 2020," said Aditional Advocate General VK Shahi, representing Uttar Pradesh government before Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court. Hearing in Hathras case was held at the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court.
The family members of Hathras alleged gang-rape victim left for Lucknow on Oct 12. The family has been given full police security. They will appear before Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court later in..