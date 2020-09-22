Global  
 

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik praises AB de Villiers' performance after losing match to RCB

Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) marked an 82-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Oct 12.

Virat Kohli led-RCB restricted Dinesh Kartik led KKR to 112/9.

KKR got a moderate start but its middle order collapsed soon after Shubham Gill got out.

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik praised AB de Villiers' performance in today's match.

He said, "I think the pitch was a little bit slow, the wicket got a little slower.

An ideal bat first kind of wicket.

I think at various points of time, we had opportunities to create a little bit win rows but we got away with a few shots.

The good thing was we bowled good areas but they played some great shots too.

AB de Villiers showed why he is a very good player.

It is not easy to score 80 runs in 5 over but he made it look much easier than it was."


