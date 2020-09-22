IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik praises AB de Villiers' performance after losing match to RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on back of their all-round bowling performance knocked out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 12. Performing with the bat first, RCB set a target of 194/2 with AB de Villiers' not out 73 run-inning. Later, the bowlers took charge and restricted KKR from getting the total. Washington Sundar and Chris Morris gave a brilliant performance by picking 2 wickets each. Sundar over team's win said, "I have been trying to keep simple in the game and that is what is working for me in this season. I didn't want to try new thing as we were playing in Sharjah and this is an important win for us." He further said, "The wicket slowed down a bit, before the game started we did feel that it might slow down as the game progresses. The way AB de Villiers batted literally made a difference."
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers lauded the performance of all-rounder Washington Sundar. He said, "His bowling is amazing, he really come a long way since the first day I met him. He is really clear with his game plan; he loves the challenge of bowling with a new ball. He just seems to be very clear with what he is trying to achieve with the ball in hand and that's working for him at the moment."
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was executed beautifully by bowler Prasidh Krishna. "It's not easy for a spinner bowler in the death overs but the way he bowled was really good," said Karthik, praising Prasidh. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik reacted on his performance against Kings XI Punjab. Karthik asserted that he is really happy with the way he batted. "It was time I contributed as a batsman and I'm really happy with the way I batted, the pace at which I batted it helped the team to reach a power score and I'm happy with the way things are unfolding right now," said Karthik. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.
Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris on October 11 expressed happiness over his stunning performance against Chennai Super Kings. "Big butterflies, fought like my test debut again. Happy to get on the park, any contribution I can do in the team is satisfying for myself,"
Andhra Pradesh Police busted an IPL betting racket in Krishna and arrested 18 persons for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on IPL 2020. Police also recovered 17 mobile phones, Rs 6.45 lakhs cash and a TV among other things.
ADG of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan, Ashok Kumar Rathore said, "Based on information, raids were conducted in five locations across Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur and Nagaur in connection with illegal betting on the cricket matches being played at IPL, 2020. With the help of local police, ATS officials have taken into custody 7 people each from Hyderabad and Jaipur for interrogation. Accused from Delhi and Nagaur locations are yet to be nabbed. We are further investigating the matter."
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) to face on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. Delhi Capitals team players left the hotel. The 19th IPL match of 2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Delhi Capitals is on 2nd place and RCB is on 3rd in the table of IPL.
Delhi Capitals bowler Harshal Patel on October 10 said that wicket was significantly different than what team played other night, the ball was definitely stopping. "We thought if we can get anything over 165 would be a great total as it was significantly differently wicket than what we played other night the ball was definitely stopping," said Patel for scoring less than 200 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif praised Amit Mishra's bowling by saying, "The way Mishra bowled to Shubman Gill it was great to see and Tripathi was a surprise because he is not been playing a lot in this tournament, he got a change and he looked very good."
Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs. KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70. In Today's contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab. Two in form teams coming off big wins. RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season.
In Match 28 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to consolidate their position in the top four when they clash on Monday at Sharjah Cricket..
Mumbai Indians displayed a stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to seal a comfortable 49-run victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on September 23. On being asked about..