Rewind to 2005- Kamala Harris Makes Her Oprah Debut Video Credit: The Oprah Winfrey Show - Duration: 00:43s - Published 2 minutes ago Rewind to 2005- Kamala Harris Makes Her Oprah Debut Before her historic Vice Presidential run, Kamala Harris was already making history as the 1st African American woman District Attorney in the state of California. 0

