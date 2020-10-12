Denver Decides forum: Amendment B — Repeal Gallagher Amendment Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 29:40s - Published 45 seconds ago Denver Decides forum: Amendment B — Repeal Gallagher Amendment Denver7’s Micah Smith hosts a forum discussion on statewide ballot measure Amendment B, which, if passed by voters, the measure would repeal the Gallagher Amendment to the state constitution, which was first passed in 1982 and is essentially a ratio that balances residential and non-residential property taxes. 0

