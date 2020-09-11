Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Kardashian Reacts To Armenia Conflict

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Kim Kardashian Reacts To Armenia Conflict

Kim Kardashian Reacts To Armenia Conflict

Kim K and fam are making huge donations to Armenia.

Sofia Richie unfollows Scott Disick on social media.

Plus - Kanye reveals who much he made on campaign merch.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian donates $1 million to Armenia Fund [Video]

Kim Kardashian donates $1 million to Armenia Fund

Kim Kardashian has donated $1 million dollars to help Armenia amid the ongoing conflict in the country.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Kim Kardashian Reacts To Chrissy Teigen & John Legend [Video]

Kim Kardashian Reacts To Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Kim Kardashian Reacts To Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:01Published
Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Being Called The Worst Parent [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Being Called The Worst Parent

Kendall Jenner reveals why she said Kourtney was the worst parent, Kourt says she wouldn’t take dating advice from Kim and Khloe apparently hasn’t stopped crying since ‘Keeping Up’ was..

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:49Published