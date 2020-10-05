Trump aide refuses to speak to reporters with mask on Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:19s - Published 4 minutes ago Trump aide refuses to speak to reporters with mask on White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walked out on reporters when he was asked to wear a mask while speaking to them. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Trump Chief Of Staff Pouts To Reporters: 'I'm Not Going To Talk Through A Mask'



Reporters who cover the US Congress on Capitol Hill are asking lawmakers to wear masks when speaking to them. But according to Business Insider, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Monday.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:37 Published 4 hours ago Kayleigh McEnany Gets COVID-19



White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19. Before announcing her diagnosis, she had repeatedly spoken to reporters without a mask. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:36 Published 1 week ago

