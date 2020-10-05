Trump aide refuses to speak to reporters with mask on
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walked out on reporters when he was asked to wear a mask while speaking to them.
Kayleigh McEnany Gets COVID-19White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19. Before announcing her diagnosis, she had repeatedly spoken to reporters without a mask.