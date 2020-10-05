Global  
 

Trump aide refuses to speak to reporters with mask on

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:19s
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walked out on reporters when he was asked to wear a mask while speaking to them.


