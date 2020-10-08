It’s Still Known As Columbus Day In New York City, But For How Much Longer? CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:57s - Published 58 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:57s - Published It’s Still Known As Columbus Day In New York City, But For How Much Longer? Across the country there have been calls to change the name of the holiday to Indigenous People's Day, honoring a group that has often overlooked. CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports. 0

