It’s Still Known As Columbus Day In New York City, But For How Much Longer?

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:57s - Published
It’s Still Known As Columbus Day In New York City, But For How Much Longer?

It’s Still Known As Columbus Day In New York City, But For How Much Longer?

Across the country there have been calls to change the name of the holiday to Indigenous People's Day, honoring a group that has often overlooked.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports.


