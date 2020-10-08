|
It’s Still Known As Columbus Day In New York City, But For How Much Longer?
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 01:57s - Published
Across the country there have been calls to change the name of the holiday to Indigenous People's Day, honoring a group that has often overlooked.
CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports.
|
