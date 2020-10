Related videos from verified sources On time and water | Andri Snær Magnason



Over the next 200 years, we can expect all of the Earth's glaciers to disappear as a result of climate change -- unless we act now, says writer Andri Snær Magnason. Telling the story of the Okjökull.. Credit: TED Duration: 03:31 Published 2 days ago Kangana Ranaut attacks Sonia Gandhi, says ‘history will judge your silence’



Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on the Shiv Sena and Conrgess. In a tweet, Kangana asked the Congress president if she would watch in silence as her government betrays the principles of the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01 Published on September 11, 2020 Flight rules: Banned from flying if you remove mask & more news | Oneindia News



6 states want review on Supreme Court order on NEET, JEE; SC gives nod for conducting final year university exams; top court says Covid can't be ground for postponing Bihar polls; Airlines can put.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:39 Published on August 28, 2020