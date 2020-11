Judges Host Online Listening Sessions To Discuss Concerns About Justice System Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:23s - Published on October 12, 2020 Judges Host Online Listening Sessions To Discuss Concerns About Justice System The listening sessions give the community an open forum to ask judges questions and learn more about the court process. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports. 0

