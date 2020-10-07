West End school redevelopment mirrors neighborhood changes
Golan Marom may not be from the West End, but he feels a connection to the buildings in the neighborhood.
jkell RT @LucyMayCincy: ICYMI Watch: West End school redevelopment mirrors neighborhood changes - via @TheMoniqueJohn https://t.co/31GKDBQSZZ 11 hours ago
Lucy May ICYMI Watch: West End school redevelopment mirrors neighborhood changes - via @TheMoniqueJohn https://t.co/31GKDBQSZZ 12 hours ago
Good Samaritan Speaks Out After Helping Kids Off Burning School BusDramatic video shows fire sweeping through a school bus on the city’s Near West Side Thursday morning. CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross spoke to a Good Samaritan who helped get everyone off the bus.
2 Kids, 1 Adult Escape School Bus Fire On Near West SideThree people, including two kids, escaped a school bus fire Thursday morning on the Near West Side.
Plano West Wolves A Surprise This High School Football SeasonThe Plano West Wolves have been one of the surprises so far during the high school football season. Two games in they have already doubled the amount of wins they had last season.